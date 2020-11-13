French envoy congratulates Indian Navy for fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): French envoy to India, Emmanuel Lenain congratulated the Indian Navy for the launch of the fifth Scorpene class submarine in Mumbai on Thursday.

The French ambassador has hailed the launch as another achievement of the longstanding France-India cooperation in the defence industry.

"Congratulations @indiannavy and Mazagon Dock on the launch of the #Scorpene class submarine INS Vagir! Designed by French @navalgroup_IN, entirely built in India. Another achievement of the longstanding France-India cooperation in the defense industry," said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.



Earlier today, Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock.

"The 5th of #IndianNavy's Kalvari Class submarines (Project 75) launched today #12Nov 20. Named 'Vagir' in accordance with the Naval traditions by Smt Vijaya Shripad Naik. Hon'ble Rajya Raksha Mantri Shripad Y. Naik, was Chief Guest and joined via VC," Indian Navy said.

According to an official statement, Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik launched the fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagon Dock, in Mumbai through video conferencing today.

On the occasion, Vice Admiral R B Pandit, Western Naval Command Chief, said: "I expect Vagir will be commissioned in a year's time. We have two Kalvari-class submarines already operational in Navy. We will be happy to receive the balance four in a very quick time."

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75. (ANI)

