Fresh protests start in Sudan to demand civilian rule

Khartoum [Sudan], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Fresh protests began on Monday in Sudan's capital Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule and call on authorities to punish alleged killers of protesters.

Large groups of protesters gathered at Khartoum's busiest bus station Sharwani before marching towards the Republican Palace in central Khartoum, eye-witnesses told Xinhua.

Since early morning, military units have been deployed at the entrances of most of the bridges over the Nile River linking the three major cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.



Security forces closed most of the roads around the army's general command headquarters with concrete barriers and barbed wire, while the routes leading to the presidential palace were also closed, eyewitnesses said.

For nearly two months, the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities have been rocked by regular mass protests demanding civilian rule.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government. (ANI/Xinhua)

