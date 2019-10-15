G-20 meet to discuss state of world economy

G-20, which last met in Osaka for its fourteenth meeting in June this year, had made several decisions on international economic cooperation on various issues.
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:11 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 15 (ANI): Group-20 (G-20) nations will discuss the state of world economy amid growing concerns over slow growth during their meeting in Washington DC, NHK World has reported.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will chair the meeting that will last for two days.
The finance chiefs of the world's top economy are expected to deliberate on solutions to quell the trade friction and other risks that are dragging on economic growth, NHK World reported on Tuesday.
They are also likely to weigh up rules proposed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to give governments more power to tax Information Technology (IT) giants such as Google, NHK World further reported.
G-20, which last met in Osaka for its fourteenth meeting in June this year, had made several decisions on international economic cooperation on various issues.
G-20 is a group of finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's largest economies, including those of many developing nations, along with the European Union with a mandate to promote global economic growth, international trade, and regulation of financial markets. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:58 IST

Turkey to send back to 1 mn refugees to Syria: Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey] Oct 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkey will send back to Syria one million refugees as the first step, while two more million will follow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:16 IST

Pak's formation of CPEC Authority another step to turn...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): The formation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC Authority) by Pakistan is another step in turning Balochistan into a Chinese military garrison, leader of the Free Balochistan Movement Hyrbyair Marri said here on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:29 IST

China urges Turkey to stop offensive in Syria

Beijing [China], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): China called on Turkey to stop its military operation in northern Syria and return to diplomacy to resolve the issues around its security concerns, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Violence will only breed more violence: HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Oct 15 (ANI): Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday called on protestors to stop wide-spread demonstrations, which have been going on in the Chinese autonomous region since the month of June.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:55 IST

US sanctions against Turkish officials, entities will do little...

Washington D.C. [US], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the US sanctions against Turkish officials and entities will do little to improve the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey has launched an operation having received a "green light" from US President

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:48 IST

China: Blast in chemical plant kills 4

Beijing [China], Oct 15 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a chemical plant in Southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:48 IST

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): After a day-long visit to Tehran, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Riyadh today to meet the Saudi leadership to discuss the recent developments in the Gulf region.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:15 IST

US slaps sanctions on Turkey, calls for ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): While imposing sanctions on Turkey over its military operation in northeast Syria, US President Donald Trump on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle Eastern nation.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:54 IST

US to withdraw 1000 troops from Syria over next few weeks

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 1000 additional troops from Syria over the next few weeks, amid the ongoing military operation by Turkey on the Kurdish forces.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST

President Kovind to pay 7-day visit to Philippines, Japan from Oct 17

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a seven-day-visit to the Philippines and Japan from October 17 with an aim to expand bilateral cooperation with the two Asian countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:16 IST

India will be Sierra Leone's reliable development partner: Venkaiah Naidu

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone has assured that India will be a reliable development partner for the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (local time).

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:43 IST

Typhoon Hagibis in Japan claims 67 lives

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 15 (ANI): The death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has risen to 67 here on Tuesday. National broadcaster NHK said 67 people were known to have died after Typhoon Hagibis swept across central and eastern Japan.

