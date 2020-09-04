G20 Foreign Ministers call for coordinated reopening of borders to boost economic recovery

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] September 4 (ANI): Foreign ministers of the world's 20 largest economies (G20) have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery.

The meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia in a virtual format.

"During the meeting, foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families, and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in light of the protective measures given by health organisations and national regulation during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who participated at G20 meet, called for standardised testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results.

"Participated at G20 Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting. To facilitate more cross-border movement of people, proposed that we standardise-testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results, quarantine procedures and movement and transit protocols," EAM S Jaishankar tweeted.

During the meeting, the G20 ministers agreed that "coordinating precautionary measures on cross-border management" was instrumental for making the post-coronavirus reopening of borders safe for lives and livelihoods.

"Reopening borders, in accordance with all the protective measures and national regulations, will help our economies to thrive, people to prosper, and will, of course, bring hope for humanity to have faith in cooperating to overcome the pandemic," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said.

The ministers expressed their deep condolences for the huge loss of human life and tragic impacts caused by COVID-19 and acknowledged the efforts and commitment of frontline workers to public health and safety. (ANI)

