Gandhi Jayanti: Town Hall in Madagascar's capital lit up with Mahatma Gandhi's portrait

Antananarivo [Madagascar], October 3 (ANI): Town Hall building in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo was lit up with a special projection of the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday (local time) to mark the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier on the day, Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the Gandhi Jayanti in Antananarivo.



The event was attended by members of Indian communities in the East African country.

Ambassador of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar, while speaking at the event, highlighted the various celebrations being undertaken by the Embassy under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate its 75 years of India's Independence and said: "It gives me immense pleasure to know that an inter-community sports competition has been organised today. Promoting social harmony and inter-community brotherhood is an apt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

The event was followed by paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Bhajans like "Vaishnav Jan to" and "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" were sung by the members of the Indian community on this occasion. (ANI)

