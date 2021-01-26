Georgia adds 1,006 COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia] January 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Tuesday reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 254,822, said the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).



Data from the NCDC showed that 1,050 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 244,446.

Meanwhile, 25 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,096.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Febuary 26, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

