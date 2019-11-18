Opposition supporters take part in a rally to protest against the government and demand an early parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to protest against the government and demand an early parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Georgia: Protestors from Opposition block all entrances to Parliament

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:02 IST

Tbilisi [Georgia], Nov 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Georgian opposition, who are protesting in the centre of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, have blocked all entrances to the parliament, the leader of the New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze, told reporters on Sunday.
"We have [blocked] all the entrances to the building, the parliamentarians should better avoid coming to work tomorrow. We have the keys in our hands, which means that there is no entrance to the building. We urge the police not to break the law and not to take any actions," Vashadze said.
He urged everyone not to disperse, stock up on warm clothes and "stand to the end."
"People must win!" he declared.
Tents have also been set up along the parliament building, in which the opposition politicians and their supporters plan to sleep.
Earlier, the Georgian Interior Ministry called on all the participants of protests in Tbilisi to comply with the order and warned that any attempts to storm or block state institutions would be prevented by police.
The Georgian parliament was unable to adopt amendments to the constitution, implying a transition from a mixed system of parliamentary elections to a proportional one. In response, opposition parties, various non-governmental organizations and their supporters began protests, demanding snap parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government. At the moment, the rally is taking place in front of parliament with the participation of about 20 opposition parties, non-governmental and public organizations. (ANI/Sputnik)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:18 IST

Iran: Amid protests over fuel price hike, President Rouhani...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Amidst the protests in the country over the fuel price hike, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned that the "anarchy and rioting" would not be tolerated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Hong Kong Protests: Police storm University Campus, retreat in...

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (ANI): After an extremely violent day, which saw fierce clashes between the two sides, police stormed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus held by pro-democracy protestors, early on Monday (local time) before retreating in face of growing fire.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 04:06 IST

Act quickly and get the deal done: Donald Trump tells 'Chairman'...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to "get the deal done" over stalled negotiations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:59 IST

Iran slams US Secretary of State for backing protestors...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday slammed US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo for backing protestors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:02 IST

Iran: 36 killed in protests against fuel price hike

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 36 people have died since protests erupted across over the fuel price hike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:47 IST

I should be allowed to return to country, complete my final...

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales who fled Bolivia following his resignation has said that he should be allowed to return to the country and complete his final term.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:03 IST

US Defence Secretary urges renewal of GSOMIA between Japan-South Korea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has urged Seoul to renew Japan-South Korea General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which expires on November 23.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 01:24 IST

Sri Lanka: Maithripala Sirisena congratulates Gotabaya on...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 18 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his "historic" victory in the presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:26 IST

Iraq: Rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, no casualties reported

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 18 (ANI): Two rockets hit fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:06 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilaterals with New Zealand, Australian...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilaterals with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts Ron Mark and Linda Reynolds respectively here on Sunday and reviewed New Delhi's defence cooperation with the two Pacific nations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:07 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral with Thailand's deputy PM;...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on Sunday and apprised him about the Centre's Act East policy and the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific policy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:51 IST

India extends Visa-on-Arrival facility to UAE nationals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): The Centre has extended the Visa-on-Arrival facility to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals travelling to India in a bid to strengthen people-to-people and trade links, as well as the strategic ties between the two countries, Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl