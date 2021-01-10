Georgia reports 1,143 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Sunday reported 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 239,229, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).



Data from the NCDC showed that 617 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 225,355.

Meanwhile, 23 people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,773.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

