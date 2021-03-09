Ghanaian President to focus on anti-COVID fight, economic recovery in second term

Accra [Ghana], March 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will focus on the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery as his second term in office kicked off, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said here on Monday.

"Three key policy directives are high on the president's second-term agenda. These are winning the COVID-19 fight, implementing a robust economic recovery program as well as rolling (out) the second part of the transformation agenda," Oppong Nkrumah said.



According to the information minister, the country's economy was impacted negatively due to the pandemic and the government can't continue on the path of borrowing money to fund its programs.

He disclosed that the government will introduce a mix of measures in its 2021 budget statement to be presented to Ghana's Parliament on Friday.

Akufo-Addo was sworn into office in January to commence his second term after winning the 2020 presidential election. (ANI/Xinhua)

