Ghani says his Facebook hacked after calls for Taliban recognition were posted

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday warned about the hacking of his Facebook account, where a call for recognition of the Taliban was published minutes earlier.

The statement included calls for helping the Taliban, recognising the radical movement and unfreezing Afghan assets, Sputnik reported.



"Ghani's official Facebook account hacked," the former president wrote on Twitter.

He said that not all content published on this page is valid until the page is retrieved.

Stunned by the speed of the Taliban's advance, Ghani had fled Afghanistan on August 15. A few days later, it was announced that he had landed in the United Arab Emirates on humanitarian grounds." (ANI)

