Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Indian Ocean Conference in Maldives on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Global energy needs expected to roughly double by 2030: Sri Lankan PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:39 IST

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed concern over the global energy needs at the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here on Tuesday.
"Global energy needs are expected to roughly double by 2030, with India and China accounting for nearly half of the new growth in demand. With such heightened economic activity, maritime security concerns are inevitable," Wickremesinghe said.
"All these political-economic developments have led to the most pressing challenge, which is tripolar competition in the Indian Ocean, with India and China on one hand and US and China on the other competing for space,'' he added.
Additionally, Sri Lankan PM also played tribute to tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
"When she was recovering from a prolonged illness, I didn't expect her to make a journey to Hanoi. But her commitment was such that she was there with us and all of us who knew her will miss her. But we must thank & remember her for contributions she made to this conference," he said.
The 4th edition of IOC is being organised by India Foundation in association with Government of Maldives and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore between September 3-4 in Maldives. (ANI)

