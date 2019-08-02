President Ram Nath Kovind (L) with his Guinean counterpart Alpha Condé (R) in Conakry on August 2 (Photo/ANI)
Guinea supports India's non-permanent membership at UNSC for 2021-2022

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:26 IST

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): Guinea on Friday expressed its support for India's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022.
The decision was expressed during the delegation-level talks held between India and Guinea during President Ram Nath Kovind's first visit to the West African nation.

After winding up his official engagements in The Gambia, Kovind reached Conakry for the final leg of his three-state visit to the region on August 1. He was received at the airport by his Guinean counterpart Alpha Conde. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Guinea.
India also extended a new Line of Credit amounting to USD 170 million for a water supply project in Conakry during the talks. Apart from this, the two sides also signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).
"India and Guinea sign three MoUs -- cooperation in the field of the traditional system of medicine and homoeopathy; renewable energy; and for participation in the e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharat (e-VBAB) Network Project," the President of India tweeted.
Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to reformed multilateralism and for comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council during the bilateral.
"India and Guinea expressed their support for the implementation of the Paris Agreement (COP21) and reaffirmed their commitment to promote renewable energy through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the African Renewable Energy Initiative (IAER)," the President added.
"Both the leaders expressed the hope that the opening of India's diplomatic mission in Conakry will further enhance and strengthen the bilateral cooperation. They also agreed to the holding of the first session of the India-Guinea Joint Commission, at Ministerial level, at an early date," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official release.
During the talks, President Conde thanked his Indian counterpart for the support and assistance extended by India to Guinea during its fight for the eradication of the Ebola epidemic.
"Both the leaders also expressed their deep concern over the rise of extremism and terrorism around the world, and called for the need for heightened international efforts to combat terrorism and emphasized the need for the early adoption of the "Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism" in the United Nations," the statement added.
The two Heads of State also discussed the possibility of building capacity in the field of defence, particularly in areas such as the fight against terrorism and extremism.
India and Guinea also emphasised the importance of the implementation of two solar projects in Guinea, which will be funded by India's Lines of Credit (LoC) valued USD 14.4 million and USD 5.82 million.
While the first is for a 'Solar Project for Supply of Electricity and Drinking Water for seven Public Universities', the latter is for a 'Solar Project for Electrification and Refrigeration in 200 Health Infrastructures in Guinea'.
While President Conde appreciated the concessional LoC of USD 35 million from India to Guinea for the construction of two regional hospitals, another proposal for a concessional LoC was made.
"Expressing satisfaction at the implementation of the on-going hospitals' project, the Guinean side solicited Government of India (GoI)'s concessional line of credit for construction of two more hospitals. The Indian side agreed to examine the proposal," the MEA stated. (ANI)

