Gunmen abduct 6 people in Nigeria's Adamawa

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 03:27 IST

Abuja [Nigeria], Oct 7 (Xinhua/ANI): At least six people">people were abducted by gunmen at a village in northeast Nigeria, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The victims were passengers plying a major road in the village of Gurin in Nigeria's northeastern state of Adamawa on Saturday, said Shuaibu Babas, a local lawmaker.
Babas, a representative of the area at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, told reporters that the incident had brought sadness to the community.
He urged the government to do something about the growing trend of kidnapping, whilst also calling on the security agencies to enhance intelligence gathering to check the development.
According to him, the victims were on their way to check their cattle at a grazing area when the gunmen struck and took them away.
The police are yet to comment on the attack. (Xinhua/ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 03:03 IST

Iraq: Toll in protest mounts to 104

Baghdad [Iraq], October 7 (Sputnik/ANI): More protesters were killed and injured in fresh clashes with security forces across Iraq on Sunday night, media said.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:57 IST

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Oct 07 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Bristol Island and the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:47 IST

Hong Kong Police condemns Sunday's violent protest

Hong Kong, Oct 07 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Sunday condemned the violence in a fresh round of protest in Chinese controlled territory, saying several rioters have "overstepped the bottom line of any civilized society".

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:26 IST

Taliban vows to continue attack on US troop until peace deal is sealed

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The Taliban on Sunday vowed to continue attacking US troops in Afghanistan until a peace deal is sealed.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:53 IST

Growing intolerance against free speech in UK worrying: Lord...

London [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Lord Indarjit Singh, a prominent Sikh peer in the House of Lords, who quit a regular BBC show named 'Thought for the Day' amid a censorship row over a segment on Sikh teachings, has said that the growing tolerance against free speech in the United Kingdom is "worrying".

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:39 IST

APG report observes Pak wanting in implementation of UNSCR 1267...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In a major setback for Pakistan, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has concluded that Islamabad has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other individuals as

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:35 IST

Iraq anti-government protests: 104 killed; PM announces cabinet reshuffle

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 6 (ANI): The death toll from six days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 104, with an estimated 6000 others wounded, country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST

23 killed in attack at gold mine site in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Oct 6 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed in an attack at a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso, a security source said on Saturday night.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:13 IST

Second whistleblower with information on Trump's dealings with...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): A second whistleblower has come forward with information regarding US President Donald Trump's interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, which is the subject of an ongoing impeachment inquiry, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing lawyer Mark Zaid.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:07 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Mongolia on October 8

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will pay a two-day visit to Mongolia from October 8 as a follow up of the state visit by Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga in September, an official statement said on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:12 IST

Face recognition to enhance aviation security in country: AAI

New Delhi, [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Airport Authority of India (AAI) showcased its competence and innovation in the field of aviation security and security systems at a three-day India International Security Expo (IISE) organised here.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:25 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Chile

Santiago [Chile], Oct 6 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

