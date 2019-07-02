Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southern Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 2 (ANI): Four police officers were killed after gunmen open fired inside a police station in Nigeria's southern state of Bayelsa on Monday, local authorities said.

State police spokesperson Asinim Butswat said the incident occurred in the Agudama-Ekpetiama area of the state capital Yenagoa. One police divisional officer and three other policemen were killed in the incident, reported Xinhua news agency.

The gunmen carted away service rifles, ammunition, and police uniforms after the attack.

According to a statement from the police headquarters, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act.

Immediate deployment of detectives from the Intelligence Response Unit has also been ordered to complement the efforts of the state police in carrying out a discrete investigation into the incident. (ANI)