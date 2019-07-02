Representative Image
Representative Image

Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southern Nigeria

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 04:11 IST

Abuja [Nigeria], July 2 (ANI): Four police officers were killed after gunmen open fired inside a police station in Nigeria's southern state of Bayelsa on Monday, local authorities said.
State police spokesperson Asinim Butswat said the incident occurred in the Agudama-Ekpetiama area of the state capital Yenagoa. One police divisional officer and three other policemen were killed in the incident, reported Xinhua news agency.
The gunmen carted away service rifles, ammunition, and police uniforms after the attack.
According to a statement from the police headquarters, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act.
Immediate deployment of detectives from the Intelligence Response Unit has also been ordered to complement the efforts of the state police in carrying out a discrete investigation into the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

US will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons: White House

Washington DC [USA], July 2 (ANI): In response to the development that Iran has exceeded the limit on enriched uranium reserves set under 2015 nuclear deal, the White House on Monday released a statement saying that the United States and its allies would never allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:10 IST

Mexico: Pipelines explosion kills 2 in Celaya

Celaya [Mexico], July 2 (ANI): At least two people were killed after a Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline exploded in Mexico's northwest city of Celaya on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:35 IST

Asif Ali Zardari's interview taken off air from Pakistani TV channel

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): An interview of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conducted by country's senior journalist Hamid Mir was taken off air within a few minutes of broadcasting on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

India, Pakistan exchange list of civilian prisoners

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:25 IST

Sharif family approached two countries to intervene on their...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the sons of his former counterpart Nawaz Sharif had approached two countries with a request to intervene and facilitate their father's National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), who is currently serving a prison sentence a

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Canadian cartoonist fired after his caricature of Trump goes viral

Ottawa [Canada], July 1 (ANI): A Canadian cartoonist has lost his job after his controversial caricature of US President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants from El Salvador went viral last week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 21:38 IST

Former Pak Prez Asif Ali Zardari arrested in Park Lane Properties case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was on Monday arrested in a multi-million dollar money laundering case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:06 IST

15 killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian sites on Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed, including six civilians, during Israeli air strikes on Syria in the predawn hours of Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Tel Aviv airport on high alert as plane makes emergency landing

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI): Authorities at the Ben Gurion Airport here declared an emergency level 3 situation as a Boeing 737 with a blown wheel made an emergency landing on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:51 IST

Hong Kong: Fresh protests erupt on anniversary of handover to China

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Clashes erupted between the state police and protesters, who tried to storm the Legislative Council here on Monday, the 20th anniversary the former British colony's return to China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Nepal: Reinforcements sent to Sankhuwasabha after gunfight with CPN

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 1 (ANI): Additional security personnel have been deployed after cadres of Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) and the police engaged in a gunfight in the Nepali district of Sankhuwasabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:33 IST

Iran breaches enriched uranium limit under nuclear deal: Reports

Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iran has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium set under a 2015 nuclear deal, state media reported on Monday.

Read More
iocl