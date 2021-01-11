Gunmen kill 6 national park rangers in DR Congo

Kinshasa [Congo], January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Gunmen have killed six national park rangers and seriously injured another one in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Virunga National Park has said.

"It is with immense sadness that Virunga National Park confirms the deaths of 6 Park Rangers in an attack by armed assailants on the morning of Sunday 10th January 2021. One other Ranger was seriously wounded in the assault. The injured Ranger has been evacuated to a hospital in Goma and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening," the park said late on Sunday.



According to the statement, the rangers were ambushed at around 7:30 a.m. local time (6:30 GMT) while on foot patrol.

Preliminary information shows that local Mai-Mai militia groups were behind the attack, the park reported.

Virunga National Park was established in 1925 as Africa's first national park. Since 1979, it has been on UNESCO's World Heritage List. The park has been a target of frequent armed attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

