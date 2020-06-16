Gunmen kill at least 24 Malian soldiers in ambush

Bamako [Mali], June 16 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 24 Malian soldiers were killed on Sunday after attackers ambushed their convoy in southern Mali, the local AMAP news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's armed forces.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that more than 40 soldiers were missing after the convoy was ambushed not far from the border with Mauritania. Only four vehicles out of 14 have returned to the military base. According to AMAP, eight soldiers survived the attack.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)

