Guyana: PM Mark Philips joins Holi celebration in Georgetown Cricket Club

Georgetown [Guyana], March 9 (ANI): A colourful Holi celebration was organised at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground in Guyana by the High Commission of India on Wednesday.

Guyanese Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Philips, ministers of the diplomatic corps and citizens took part in the Holi celebration and drenched themselves in the joyous colours of Holi.

The Holi celebration programme was organised by Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, KJ Srinivasa.

Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Philips, while addressing the Holi programme, said Holi also known as Phagwah is a joyous time that represents spring.

He also said that it is important to emphasise the beauty of festivities since it is a day for the people of Guyana to let their guard down and celebrate their brotherhood, community and joy.



"The character of this celebration is genuinely amazing," he said, adding as a community "we should commit to tolerance, love, and brotherhood. We may achieve oneness and unity in our minds, just as we can blend beneath a variety of colours."

High Commissioner of India to Georgetown, Guyana, KJ Srinivasa also addressed the programme. He said that yesterday Holika Dehan happened which basically denotes the burning of evil on a full moon night.

Srinivasa also highlighted that people anxiously anticipate the advent of Holi because it is a holiday that is deeply ingrained in the nation's cultural fabric and for the joy it gives.

"Today we are celebrating it with these beautiful colours, playing around with friends, music, dance and good food. Today Holi has become a phenomenon not only in India, Indian diaspora countries but also across the world," Srinivasa said.

Phagwah, also known as the Festival of Spring, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the enduring and divine love of Radha and Krishna. The festival also serves as a reminder that good always triumphs over evil. In Guyana, it is celebrated by both Hindus and non-Hindus.

The programme was colourful and energetic, featuring a variety of coloured powder and water, dance, songs from other cultures, and the energetic beat of Tassa drums. (ANI)

