Guyana President to be chief guest at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is set to be the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, scheduled to be held in Indore in January next year.

"Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, will be the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention which will be held from 8-10 January 2023 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians.



Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Zaneta Mascarenhas will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which.

"Ms. Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament of Australia, will be the Guest of Honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be held on 8 January, 2023," the MEA added.

Last year, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organized on January 9, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Convention was held in a virtual format. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 was "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The Youth PBD was also celebrated virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora" on January 8, 2021. (ANI)

