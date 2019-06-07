Haftar's forces attack Tripoli airport for second consecutive night

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 7 (ANI): Rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) continued its attack on the military section at Tripoli airport on Thursday night.

The Libyan capital has seen major infighting ever since Haftar launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in April.

Thursday marked the second consecutive night of the LNA attack on the airport. The LNA claimed that it targeted a "Turkish plane," in a statement quoted by Al Jazeera.

While the LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has accused Turkey of supporting the GNA and its forces in Tripoli.

Air traffic had continued despite the attack on the first night.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 500 people have lost their lives.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation. (ANI)

