Haitian senator opens fire outside Parliament, injures journalist

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], Sept 24 (ANI): A photojournalist suffered injuries here after a Haitian lawmaker opened fire with a pistol to disperse protestors outside Parliament.

Senator Jean-Marie Ralph Fethiere, who is a member of Haiti's ruling party, said he acted in self-defence as opposition protestors entered the parliament building in the capital Port-au-Prince to disrupt a session of the Senate on Monday.

"I was attacked by groups of violent militants. They tried to get me out of my vehicle. And so I defended myself. Self-defence is a sacred right," Fethiere told Radio Mega, as quoted by Sputnik.



The journalist suffered injuries on the face from a bullet shard.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise is trying to accelerate the appointment of Fritz-William Michel as the country's new prime minister in order to have time to make it to UNGA taking place in New York.

Massive anti-government protests have been going on in Haiti amid fuel shortages and an increase in the cost of living. (ANI)

