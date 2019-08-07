Have evidence that John Bolton masterminded 2018 murder attempt, claims Maduro

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made startling allegations against US National Security Adviser John Bolton, claiming that the American official had masterminded an assassination attempt on his life last year.

"A year passed since the attempted assassination. I can say today that I have evidence, proving that the attempted assassination was committed at the instruction of John Bolton from the White House...Everything is leading to John Bolton, who has a criminal way of thinking, a mindset of a murderer...I cannot accuse (US) President (Donald) Trump at the moment but I have all the reasons to ask for an investigation into (the activities) of John Bolton," Maduro told US journalist Max Blumenthal, as broadcast by the state television.

In August last year, a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, attended by Maduro, was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt on the life of the leader. The country later said that several drones had detonated close to the Presidential box during Maduro's address.

While Maduro was unharmed, seven soldiers sustained injuries. The President had put the blame of the alleged attack on the Venezuelan "right-wing" opposition, as well as the US and Colombian governments.

The Venezuelan President has previously accused Bolton of preparing a plan to overthrow and kill him. (Sputnik/ANI)

