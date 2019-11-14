Health emergency declared in Yemen over epidemics

Sana'a [Yemen], Nov 13 (ANI): Citing that the country is battling malaria and dengue fever, Yemen's health authorities on Tuesday declared a health emergency in the country.

The epidemics spread over Yemeni northern provinces, including Hodeidah, Hajjah, Raymah, Mahweet, Taiz, Ibb, and Saada, reported Xinhua news agency.

The authorities, in a statement, said: "A total of 116,522 confirmed cases of malaria and 23,000 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been recorded since January."

The health sector in Yemen has been badly affected by the civil war, which allowed the spread of infectious diseases, including cholera.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cholera in Yemen has set the world's record with over 1 million people being infected. The disease has claimed the lives of over 2,000 people since 2017. (ANI)





