Hijacked by vested interests: India rejects OIC remarks on Indian Muslims

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): India on Tuesday termed the remarks made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Muslim community in the country as "misleading" and said that Islamic organisation continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India.

The statement was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in response to media queries regarding the recent statement by the General Secretariat of the OIC.

"We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," the MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.



Bagchi said the communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. "OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," it added.

On Monday, OIC had issued a statement urging India to ensure the safety of the Muslim community.

"The OIC General Secretariat further urges once again India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members & to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice," the OIC tweeted.

Earlier, India had asked other countries to refrain from commenting on the issue of dress code in educational institutions in Karnataka, stating that "motivated comments on our internal issues aren't welcome."

This comes amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka which began in January this year. Some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. (ANI)

