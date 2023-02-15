Historical ties between India, Fiji fostered by confluence of heritage and tradition: Jaishankar

Nadi [Fiji], February 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India and Fiji have a historical relationship and the enthralling cultural performances by the two countries during the World Hindi Conference displayed their heritage and tradition.

Jaishankar, who inaugurated the 12th World Hindi Conference on Wednesday, also held a meeting Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad and discussed further advancing bilateral ties through developmental cooperation.

"Deeply appreciate Fijian Prime Minister @slrabuka for hosting us today during 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan. The enthralling cultural performances by the two countries displayed their heritage & tradition. Their confluence in Fiji is a notable aspect of our historical relationship," Jaishankar said in a tweet.







"Delighted to receive the hospitality of the Prime Minister @slrabuka of Fiji along with his parliamentary colleagues at the 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan conference," he added.

The 12th World Hindi Conference is being held in Fiji from February 15 to 17 and is co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Fiji government.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, Fiji.



In his remarks at the World Hindi Conference, Jaishankar said the era "when we equated progress and modernity with westernization is behind us".

"Many such languages and traditions, which were suppressed during the colonial era, are again raising their voice on the global stage," he said.

Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event. (ANI)

