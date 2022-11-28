Hopes generated by the Moscow Format on Afghanistan, says expert

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): The Moscow Format Consultations held this month in Russia generated much hope for millions of Afghans amid economic and humanitarian crisis country, according to Afghan Diaspora Network columnist Hamid Pakteen.

On November 16, Moscow hosted the fourth meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan. It was attended by special representatives and senior officials from a number of countries including Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.

According to the Russian foreign ministry statement, the participants discussed the current developments in Afghanistan and the region around it. They emphasised the importance of creating a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan, which would reflect the interests of the key ethno-political groups and the need to remove the terrorist, drug and other threats emanating from that country.

The participants agreed to continue coordinating regional efforts to promote inter-Afghan national reconciliation, and enhance security and stability in the region under the auspices of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan and other efficient mechanisms.

In his article for Afghan Diaspora, Pakteen wrote that the Moscow format participants recognised that one of the great impediments in restoring normalcy in Afghanistan has been military stakes of foreign powers in the country. He pointed out how the joint statement of the Moscow Format on Afghanistan termed the military infrastructure facilities built by other nations in that country as "unacceptable".



Pakteen argued that this statement is important as it is being increasingly the case that the global powers are more involved in strengthening their strategic influence and foothold in Afghanistan than working on restoration of democratic process in the country and helping it out to overcome the multiple crises including financial woes and women's subjugation.

"Whatever be the interpretation of the reference of the statement, US or Pakistan or any other country including OIC countries, it is a worth noting statement, that could help preventing Afghanistan from becoming a platform for geo-political power play," he said.

The joint statement, which referred to last year's Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, also said that "the participants expressed their readiness to continue joint steps towards a peaceful Afghanistan".

Writing for the Afghan Diaspora Network publication, Pakteen said the Moscow meeting considered it important to facilitate together peace and normalcy in Afghanistan, adding that the underlying idea is that peace in Afghanistan is extremely important for stability in the region.

He noted that Delhi has always seen peace and normalcy in Afghanistan as necessary for the stability of South Asia.

According to Pakteen, India's thrust in the meeting revolved around the themes of the current humanitarian situation and the ongoing efforts of various stakeholders to provide assistance, intra-Afghan talks and the formation of an inclusive and representative government.

New Delhi also laid emphasis on efforts to counter threats of terrorism and ensuring regional security, he added. (ANI)

