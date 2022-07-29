Hospital in Sudan prepares to carry out bone marrow transplants

Khartoum [Sudan], July 29 (ANI): A hospital in Sudan is preparing to carry out bone marrow transplants after the success of the first two liver transplant operations in the country, which were performed last Wednesday.

"Aliaa Specialized Hospital" is preparing to carry out bone marrow transplants after the success of the first two liver transplant operations in the country, the first in which a mother donated to her daughter, followed by a second surgery last Thursday, in which a son donated liver to father.

The medical director of the hospital, consultant neurosurgeon, Major General Doctor Zakaria Ibrahim explained in a press conference held on Friday that the hospital planned to carry out liver transplants in the country five years ago, by conducting a scientific study, which indicated that approximately over 50 patients travel abroad monthly to undergo liver transplant surgeries, the cost of which ranges from 40, 000 to 55,000 US dollars.



The press conference was attended by the Sudanese team of surgeons headed by the consultant of liver and biliary tract surgery, Dr Al-Fateh Yusuf, and the Indian surgeon Shailendra, a media report said.

Dr Zakaria said that the two surgeries that were carried out for liver transplantation were successful, and that the two patients are now in good condition.

He stated that the two operations were carried out by two teams of surgeons, a Sudanese and an Indian, after communicating with the Indian Manipal Hospital, which was selected from several hospitals by an integrated technical team according to competitive standards from Spain and Turkey, to be agreed with Manipal, provided that four free operations were performed in addition to medicines. The hospital provides full health care to patients free of charge.

Dr Zakaria pointed out that the main objective of the hospital since its establishment in 2015 is to provide treatment in the country, especially organ transplantation and microsurgery, which began with kidney transplantation. The first operation was carried out in October 2018, and the number has so far reached 36 successful transplant operations, the media report added.

Dr Zakaria pointed out that liver transplant operations represent the third project of the hospital, which aims to provide medical services related to liver transplantation to patients in Sudan as a national project, as well as to patients of the African continent, the media report said. (ANI)

