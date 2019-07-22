Representative Image
Huge blast, gunfire heard in Somalia's Mogadishu

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:51 IST

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 22 (ANI): A huge blast, followed by heavy gunfire, was heard in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Monday morning, as per local media reports.
Garowe Online, a local Somalian news outlet, reported that a car packed with explosives went off at a security checkpoint outside the Afrik Hotel near the K4 junction. The checkpoint had been stationed for the Aden Adde International Airport.
The blast was also reported by Chinese state news agency, Xinhua.
While the casualty count is yet to be confirmed, cars waiting in the queue at the checkpoint have been damaged.
No group has taken responsibility for the blast yet.
The latest incident comes just a few days after warnings regarding a potential attack in Mogadishu were given out by the police.
At least 26 people, including a prominent Canadian-Somalian journalist, lost their lives after a car bomb detonated at the entrance of the Asasey Hotel in Somalia's Kismayo over a week ago. Terror outfit Al-Shabaab had claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:28 IST

