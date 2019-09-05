Residents look for their belongings in Grand Bahama on Wednesday after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas earlier this week. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Residents look for their belongings in Grand Bahama on Wednesday after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas earlier this week. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Hurricane Dorian: Death toll rises to 20 in Bahamas

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:58 IST

Nassau [Bahamas], Sept 5 (ANI): At least 20 people have lost their lives in northern Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian caused widespread destruction in the area, the country's health minister Duane Sands said on Wednesday.

In Abacos, 17 people died while three deaths were reported in Grand Bahama, the minister told The Washington Post.
The toll is expected to rise as rescue and search efforts are underway in various parts of the Bahamas.

Dorian, which ravaged the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, wreaked havoc in the island country, uprooting trees, destroying communication lines and flattening houses, rendering hundreds of people homeless.

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country's history," the country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, as many as nine US Coast Guard cutters were heading for the Bahamas while patients from the hardest-hit places were airlifted by Coast Guard helicopters to Nassau for medical facilities.
Apart from that, the British Royal Navy, volunteers and aid organisations were helping authorities in rescue and relief operations.
Meanwhile, Dorian was hurtling towards Florida, moving at 8 mph north of the Bahamas on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
While the storm has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, Dorian was forecast to continue moving up the Florida coast and is expected to make landfall in the states of North and South Carolina either on late Wednesday or Thursday.
In the wake of the hurricane warnings, commercial operations at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina have been temporarily suspended, CNN reported.
Services are expected to resume on Friday morning depending on the weather conditions, the airport said on its website.
Authorities have urged passengers to keep in contact with their airlines for information on flight operations and cancellations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:18 IST

UK lawmakers reject Boris Johnson's motion for snap election

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): British MPs on Wednesday rejected a motion tabled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dissolve the Parliament and call a snap election on October 15, handing the 55-year-old Conservative leader his third defeat in less than 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:31 IST

India's South Africa envoy concurrently accredited as High...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Jaideep Sarkar, has been concurrently accredited as the country's next High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:22 IST

Delhi: Japanese embassy hosts 'Sake 2019'

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Wednesday hosted 'an evening with Japanese Sake 2019' to promote the symbolic beverage among the Indian public.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:54 IST

India's High Commissioner to UK meets British official over...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Wednesday met Director General (DG) for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Richard Moore, who said that the physical damage caused to the property of the Indian embassy building in Lond

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 02:21 IST

Johnson calls for snap election on Oct 15 after MPs vote to...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): British parliamentarians on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, dealing yet another blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even as he called for a snap election on October 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 01:09 IST

Japanese envoy lauds 'expanding' defence cooperation with India

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday said that defence relations between the two countries have been expanding in a big way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:05 IST

Pak proposes 4th round of talks on Kartarpur corridor for next week

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday proposed another round of talks for next week to finalise an agreement with India on Kartarpur corridor in view of the 'approaching deadline' of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:33 IST

PM Modi accepts Putin's invitation for 75th anniversary of...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian Federation in World War II next May in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:20 IST

Russia: Modi visits 'Far East Street' exhibition with Putin

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, visited the 'Far East Street' exhibition here with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:17 IST

Human rights group urges Nepal govt to reconsider media-related bills

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to reconsider the tough provisions stated in the bills related to media which were endorsed recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:55 IST

India is taking full care of ISIS threat: Ram Madhav

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): India is conscious of threats emanating from the ISIS and is taking necessary precautions, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Animal activists in Nepal protest after recent killings of cows, dogs

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 4 (ANI): Animal activists in Nepal on Wednesday gathered at Maitighar Mandala to protest against the recent incident of mishandling of cows and dogs in Surkhet and Khotang District.

Read More
iocl