A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian leaves 5 dead in Bahamas

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:25 IST

Nassau [Bahamas], Sep 3 (ANI): At least five people have died in Bahamas's Abaco Islands from Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm that made landfall on the Island country on Sunday and has since wreaked havoc with its sustained winds of up to 297 kmph, country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Monday afternoon.
Thousands of houses in the northern Bahamas have been damaged or destroyed by the hurricane, emergency responders have said, while the exact magnitude of damage could not be assessed owing to power failures, floods and communication breakdowns. The International Red Cross has put the figure of the number of houses damaged or destroyed to as much as 13,000 reported The New York Times.
The hurricane is expected to cause more damage on the island nation, before moving close to Florida, where a state of emergency has been declared by the state government.
"The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday," the National Hurricane Center said, as cited by CNN.
The storm had struck the southern end of Elbow Cay at around 2 pm (local time) on Sunday. With gusts of over 321 kmph, Dorian has become "the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas," according to the Centre. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:36 IST

Boris Johnson threatens rebel conservative MPs with snap election

London [UK], Sep 3 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday threatened to call early general elections if his party loses a crucial vote on a possible delay of Brexit.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:30 IST

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters performs 'Wish You Were Here' in...

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Legendary singer-songwriter Roger Waters on Monday performed his hit track 'Wish You Were Here' at a rally outside the UK Home Office in honour of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:37 IST

Kabul explosion: 5 killed; Taliban claims responsibility

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul that claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 50 others on Monday.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:36 IST

Jadhav under pressure to parrot Pakistan's false narrative: MEA

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Hours after its official had consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, India on Monday said that the former naval officer appeared to be "under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims".

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:06 IST

Afghanistan: Car explosion rocks Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): A heavy car bomb explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Monday, country's Interior Ministry said.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:16 IST

Facing flak over forced conversion, Pak PM promises help to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In a bid to woo Sikh community after cases of forced conversion of girls from the minority community surfaced, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government would facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib gurdwaras.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:35 IST

Pak Army thrashes police as it apprehend drug peddler in PoK

Muzaffarabad, [PoK] Sept 2 (ANI): In an act of military hooliganism in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a group of Army personnel thrashed local policemen and released a drug peddler whom the police had earlier nabbed here in Muzaffarabad with a significant amount of Charas (marijuana).

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:16 IST

US: 34 killed as fire erupted on boat in California

California [US], Sept 2 (Sputnik/ANI)): At least 34 people have been killed in a fire that erupted on a boat near the Santa Cruz Island in California, KTLA broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Ventura County Fire Department.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:06 IST

China lodges case against US with WTO over import duties

Beijing [China], Sept 2 (ANI): China on Monday lodged a case against the US with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the import duties.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:52 IST

Pakistan will not start war with India: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured that his country won't be the first to use nuclear weapons in case of war or conflict with India.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:14 IST

'We have small 125-250 gm atom bombs', says Pak minister Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, infamous for being a motormouth, has claimed that his country possessed "125-250 gram atom bombs" that may hit a targeted area in India.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:58 IST

US and ASEAN kick off first ever joint maritime exercise in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are going to conduct their joint maritime exercises in the disputed South China Sea.

