A tree is uprooted after torrential rains triggered by Hurricane Dorian lashed Halifax, Canada on Saturday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
A tree is uprooted after torrential rains triggered by Hurricane Dorian lashed Halifax, Canada on Saturday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Canada

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:13 IST

Halifax [Canada], Sept 8 (ANI): After ravaging the Bahamas and parts of US, Hurricane Dorian on Saturday made landfall in Nova Scotia province, knocking off rooftops and trees and leaving hundreds of people without power.
The hurricane made landfall near Halifax, packing with high-speed winds, high waves and dumping heavy rains.
Dorian was initially expected to hit as a Category 1 hurricane, but the National Hurricane Centre in Miami upgraded it to a Category 2 on Saturday Category 1 hurricane, but the National Hurricane Centre in Miami upgraded it to a Category 2 on Saturday, CTV News reported.
Winds are forecast to reach a high of up to 150 km/hour and waves could reach as high as 15 metres. As of now, no casualties have been reported.
Over 489,000 people are left in the dark as the hurricane made landfall across Atlantic Canada.
Even as Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia, powerful afternoon winds clocking 100 km/hr in Halifax uprooted trees, toppled a crane and construction debris was strewn across city roads.
In the next few days, Nova Scotia is expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane while other provinces in Atlantic Canada could see extensive damage and possible flooding.
"When we get rainfall amounts that exceed 20 millimetres per hour -- which is very possible with this, almost likely, that overwhelms many systems -- and you tend to get flash flooding," Canadian Hurricane Centre's warning preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:07 IST

SLINEX 2019: 2 Sri Lankan naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Two Sri Lankan naval ships, Sindhurala and Suranimala, arrived here on Saturday to participate in 'SLINEX 2019', the bilateral maritime exercise between India and Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:33 IST

Trump calls off US-Taliban peace talks after Kabul attack

Washington DC [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he called off peace negotiations with the Taliban after the group claimed responsibility for the Kabul car bombing which killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:06 IST

Amber Rudd quits UK cabinet over Boris Johnson's Brexit stance,...

London [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Amber Rudd, UK's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, on Saturday resigned from the cabinet over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stance on Brexit and the move to remove 21 Conservative MPs from the party, saying she cannot support an "act of political vandalism".

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:32 IST

Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge step for India: US diplomat

Washington DC [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:01 IST

UK Oppn leader condemns vandalism of Indian High Commission

London [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday condemned the recent violent protests and vandalisation of the Indian High Commission building in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:01 IST

Pak: Christian girl forcibly converted to Islam

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): In yet another incident of forced conversion of girls from minority communities in Pakistan, a 15-year-old Christian student was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam by her school teacher in Punjab province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:23 IST

Chandrayaan 2: Australian Space Agency applauds ISRO's efforts

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 8 (ANI): The Australian Space Agency on Saturday applauded ISRO's efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:38 IST

China, Pakistan, Afghanistan bat for inclusive Afghan peace deal

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday backed the need for an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to end the nearly two-decades-old conflict in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:43 IST

Pak summons Indian Dy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:53 IST

UAE Space Agency extending support to ISRO shows strength of...

Abu Dhabi (UAE) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Director General of UAE Space Agency extending support to India on Chandrayaan-2 "reflects the perspective of a renowned scientist on the achievements of team ISRO" and shows the strength of India-UAE ties, said Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the Uni

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:13 IST

'Your journey has inspired us': NASA commends ISRO's attempt to...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): NASA on Saturday commended ISRO's attempt to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole and said it was inspired with the Indian space agency's journey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:58 IST

Nepal chapter of IIMC alumni association inaugurated in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 7 (ANI): The Nepal chapter of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association was inaugurated in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Read More
iocl