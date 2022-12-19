'I hope this is not Messi's last World Cup': Envoy HJ Gobbi after Argentina's win

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Argentina's ambassador to India HJ Gobbi was visibly jubilant late Sunday evening after his country's win over France in the FIFA World Cup final.

Fans celebrated Argentina's win at an event organised by Argentina's embassy at a hotel in New Delhi.

"It is an emotional moment. I hope this is not Messi's last World Cup, I want to see another one," said HJ Gobbi, the Ambassador of Argentina.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.





Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament, next to France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals. He also engineered three assists which were converted into goals.

As Lionel Messi entered folklore with Argentina's historic win at the FIFA World Cup, hundreds of fans erupted in celebrations on the streets of Kolkata.

Swarms of Argentina and Messi fans gathered at the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar to watch the World Cup final.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Argentina fans said, "I don't have any words to express my feelings right now. We all have been waiting to see this happen for a long time. This was Messi's last World Cup and we all wanted him to lift the World Cup."

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986. (ANI)

