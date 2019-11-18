I should be allowed to return to country, complete my final term: Former Bolivian President

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales who fled Bolivia following his resignation has said that he should be allowed to return to the country and complete his final term.

In an interview with Al Jazeera in Mexico City, where he has been granted asylum, the 60-year old leader said he can't be outside of the country.

"I can't be outside of the country. I'm used to being with the people as a union leader, president, doing work," Morales was quoted as saying.

"I miss it (Bolivia) a lot. I'm looking for a legal way to go back and be with the people as they resist the dictatorship, the coup," he added.

The former President also clarified that he would not seek to contest elections if he is allowed to return and added that he wanted to complete the last two months of the term.

"I don't know why they're so scared of Evo, they don't want me to participate; that's OK, everything for life, for democracy. I retire my candidacy, but they should let me finish my term. Is that understood?" he said.

At least 23 people were killed and over 700 others sustained injuries since the beginning of political unrest in Bolivia, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS) has said.

The political crisis erupted in Bolivia following the October 20 presidential election. Last month, a disputed presidential election led to nationwide strikes that paralyzed the South American nation.

The strike ended this week, with former president Evo Morales stepping down at the suggestion of the military, and Senator Jeanine Anez Chavez declaring herself the nations' interim leader. (ANI)

