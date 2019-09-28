Pakistan Flag. (File photo)
Pakistan Flag. (File photo)

ICJ chided Pak for new ordinance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says will 'lead to human rights violations'

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:01 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 28 (ANI): International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has denounced promulgation of an ordinance by Pakistan government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will extend certain powers of the armed forces and said that the implementation of the order will "lead to serious human rights violations and miscarriages of justice".
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (In Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, 2019, which was issued by the provincial Governor on August 5, gives sweeping powers to members of the armed forces, including the power to detain people without charge or trial on a number of vaguely defined grounds where it appears that such "internment" would be expedient for peace.
ICJ's Asia Director Frederick Rawski, in his statement dated September 27, said that Islamabad must reject the "dangerous, oppressive, and counterproductive strategy and instead strengthen its judicial process and law enforcement".
The new ordinance depicts Pakistan hypocrisy as the country is howling over India's action in Jammu and Kashmir. However, at the same time, hiding the facts of human rights violation they are committing in their country where minorities are subjugated.
The new order is almost a reproduction of two regulations promulgated by the president in 2011 for Fata and Pata through which legal cover was given to several detention centres set up during the military operations in different regions. The ICJ also pointed out the same fact saying the regulations of 2011 were "extensively used as a legal cover for arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances".
"ICJ today denounced the promulgation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (In Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, 2019, by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 5 August 2019. The ICJ said that implementation of the Ordinance will lead to serious human rights violations and miscarriages of justice, contrary to the purported aims of the measures," the statement reads.
"The Ordinance is yet another example of Pakistan's resort to 'exceptional' measures that are grossly incompatible with human rights protections, ostensibly to combat terrorism and other serious crime," said Frederick Rawski, ICJ's Asia Director.
"Pakistan must reject this dangerous, oppressive, and counterproductive strategy and instead strengthen its judicial process and law enforcement in line with its domestic law and international human rights law obligations," he added.
The ICJ, an international human rights non-governmental organisation, also noted the ordinance provides that statements or depositions by members of the armed forces shall on their own be sufficient for convicting the detainees if they are tried for any offence.
The ordinance also provides wide immunity for armed forces for any action done, taken, ordered to be taken, or conferred, assumed or exercised by, before or after the promulgation of the Ordinance, it added
In their review of Pakistan's implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention against Torture (CAT), the UN Human Rights Committee and the UN Committee against Torture in 2017 expressed concern about the Regulations, and recommended that Pakistan "review the Actions (in aid of Civil Power) Regulation, 2011 with a view to repealing it or bringing it into conformity with international standards." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:26 IST

Afghanistan: Blast targets polling centre in Khandahar, casualties feared

Khandahar [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Blast hit a polling centre in Afghanistan southern Khandahar city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:08 IST

Voting begins in Afghanistan's presidential elections

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI) Amid Taliban threats, voting began on Saturday to elect next president for Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 09:02 IST

Pak PM's threat of nuclear devastation, not statesmanship: India

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): India on Friday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as "brinksmanship, not statesmanship".

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:03 IST

US special envoy to Ukraine resigns following release of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): US special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday (local time), a day after the whistleblower report in connection with Trump-Ukraine scandal was made public.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:45 IST

Libya's UN-backed govt condemns attack on vital sites in Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], Sep 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's UN-backed government on Friday (local time) condemned attacks on vital sites in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, by the rival Eastern-based army.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:15 IST

Presidential elections: Afghanistan to vote today

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 28 (ANI): Afghanistan will vote to elect their next President today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 05:46 IST

America's first Sikh deputy sheriff fatally 'shot' in Houston

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): America's first Sikh police officer on Friday (local time) was shot dead in northwest Harris County in Houston.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:47 IST

3 Senegalese UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in...

United Nations [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Three Senegalese UN peacekeeping crew members were killed and another injured in the crash of a Mi-24 helicopter in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, .

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:44 IST

In maiden UNGA speech, Imran Khan warns of nuclear war with...

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Despite being snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday yet again warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:21 IST

Singapore PM lauds India's economic growth at United Nations

New York [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (local time) lauded the gradual growth in the Indian economy since liberalisation in the 1990s. He made the statement while addressing the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:04 IST

Nepal Central Bank releases 3 coins to mark Guru Nanak Dev's...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sep 28 (ANI): The Central Bank of Nepal on Friday released three coins to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:01 IST

Ukraine call inquiry: House panels subpoena Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The chairmen of three House committees on Friday subpoenaed US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo over his "failure" to produce documents related to President Donald Trump's telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read More
iocl