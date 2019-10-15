Independent candidate Kais Saied wins Tunisian presidential elections

Tunis [Tunisia], Oct 15 (ANI): Independent candidate Kais Saied won the presidential elections in Tunisia and got 72.71 percent of vote share, the country's electoral commission announced on Tuesday.

Saied managed to secure 2.7 million votes against one million votes received by his opponent, Nabil Karoui, in the Sunday's second round of elections, Al Jazeera said citing Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Election (ISIE).

The turnout rate for the presidential polls was 55 percent as per ISIE data, Xinhua said.

In his address to supporters Saied, 61, said on Sunday that the "Tunisian people gave a lesson to the world, offering a new definition to the revolution".

Kais, who fought with no political experience, has pledged to fight corruption and support decentralization. (ANI)

