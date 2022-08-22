India and Netherlands share strong, socio-economic and cultural ties: Lok Sabha speaker

The Hague [Netherlands], August 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held at Halifax in Canada, arrived at the Netherlands on the first leg of the visit.

On this occasion, Birla called on the President of Senate of Netherlands Prof. (Dr.) Jan Anthonie Bruijn in Netherlands.

The two leaders exchanged views about enhancing parliamentary cooperation and expanding economic and cultural relations between India and the Netherlands and several other issues of mutual interest.

Birla also addressed Members of the Surinamese-Indian community. Speaking on the occasion, he said that India and Netherlands share strong political, economic and cultural ties.





Mentioning the contributions of the Indian Diaspora in the Netherlands, Birla added that the Indian community in the Netherlands is strengthening the economy and society through their dedication, expertise and professionalism.

Observing that they are acting as a bridge between the two historically close countries, Birla expressed hope that the visit would go a long way in further strengthening the close and cordial relations between India and the Netherlands.

Later, speaking at the dinner hosted by Indian Embassy at India House, Birla highlighted India's growing stature in the comity of nations. He also spoke of the socio-economic progress in India and the relevance of start-ups and innovation. Shri Birla urged the Indian diaspora to take advantage of India's growth story.

Earlier, Birla visited the Sewa Dham Hindu Centre at the Hague and offered prayers. He also gifted a Ganesha idol to the temple in Seva Dham Hindu Centre as a mark of reverence.

The Delegation proceeded to Toronto Canada onwards to Halifax, today. (ANI)

