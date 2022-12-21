India announces restoration of e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders

Ottawa [Canada], December 20 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Tuesday announced the restoration of the e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders.

"e-Visa facility for Canadian passport-holders has been restored, with effect from 20 December 2022," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said in a statement.

"Those Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes. may apply for e-Visa at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html and follow instructions contained therein," it added.

The High Commission said Canadian passport-holders seeking to travel to India for any purpose, not qualifying for an e-Visa, may apply for the paper visa at https://www.bisindia- canada.com/. "The same process is applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders."

Moreover, the Indian High Commission said those who have applied for visas through various BLS Centres in Canada are advised to wait for the issuance of the same.



"All such applications will be processed on priority. Those applicants who wish to withdraw their respective visa applications may do so by visiting the website https://www.bisindia canada.com/ and choosing the option for Application Withdrawal," the release said.

"Those who have booked appointments to apply for tourist, business. medical or conference visa at BLS Centres in Canada and would, now, like to apply for e-Visa instead, are requested to vacate/cancel their appointment slots so that the same becomes available to others seeking visa consular services," it added.

Last month, the second India-Canada Consular Dialogue was held to discuss the consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation.

In the Consular Dialogue, the Indian side stressed consular and visa issues, which included problems and delays in obtaining Canadian visas and work permits.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges.

The next Consular Dialogue will be held in Canada next year. (ANI)

