India-Australia friendship based on 'bharosa' and 'samman': Scott Morrison

Canberra [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday used Hindi words to describe the friendship with India as he mentioned that it is founded upon 'bharosa' (trust) and 'samman' (respect) and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and 'dosti' (mateship).

"The deep friendship between Australia and India is about more than trade and diplomacy. Founded on bharosa (trust) and samman (respect) - it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and dosti (mateship)," Prime Minister said while hailing the relations between two nations.

"As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India," he added.

"We know people are the living bridge between our countries: as students; skilled workers; or

joining family, people of Indian heritage have enriched this country. India is now our biggest

source of migrants and their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the most

successful multicultural nation on earth."

"It is because of our shared values, interests and objectives that Prime Minister Modi and I

announced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

in June this year," Morrison wrote on his message to India.

"Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.(ANI)