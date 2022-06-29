India, Australia hold 9th Army to Army Staff Talks in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): The 9th Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the Australian Army and Indian Army were conducted in Dehradun on Wednesday.

"9th Army to Army Staff Talks AAST between Australian Army and Indian Army were conducted in Dehradun. AAST focused on joint military exercises, training cooperation and preparing a roadmap for enhanced Defence Cooperation between both the Armies," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Australian Army delegation is on a visit to India from June 25 to August 01.



They visited Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Infantry Div based at Dehradun, Bengal Engineer Group Centre Roorkee, Wargame Research & Development Centre (WARDEC) Delhi and Centre for Land Warfare Studies CLAWS.

Talks were held at IMA and both sides reviewed road map for activities promoting defence cooperation like training courses between both Armies, Cadet Exchange Programme between Pre-Commission Training Academies, Bilateral ex Austrahind, subject matter expert exchange in niche domains, functional and high-level visits, the interaction between think tanks, virtual interactions in the field of medical and doctrinal exchanges.

Earlier in March, Lt Gen Richard Maxwell Burr, Chief of Army Australia visited India along with a four-member delegation.

During his visit, the Australian Army Chief called on the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other senior military officers.

Interaction between both the Chiefs of the Army Staff was warm and cordial. Both Chiefs exchanged views on the current global situation and the situation in Indo-Pacific in addition to discussing measures for enhancing defence cooperation between both armies. (ANI)

