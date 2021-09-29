India, Australia sign terms of reference for conduct of navy to navy talks

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Indian and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) on Wednesday signed a 'Terms of Reference for the conduct of Navy-to-Navy (N2N) talks between the two countries.

This comes in the light of the "Joint Guidance for the India-Australia Navy to Navy Relationship" document signed by the Chiefs of the two navies on August 18 this year.

An official release stated the signing of the 'Terms of Reference' ceremony was held virtually between Rear Admiral Jaswinder Singh, ACNS (FCI), Indian Navy (IN) and Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, DCNS, RAN.

The "Joint Guidance" document sets the Navy to Navy (N2N) Talks as the "Principal" medium for guiding the bilateral relationship. The bilateral defence relations between India and Australia have strengthened over the years.



The release stated said that 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', Mutual Logistics Support Agreement, the conduct of trilateral Maritime Security Workshop and RAN participation in Exercise MALABAR are significant milestones that underline the role played by both Navies in bolstering this relationship in recent times.

The document would be pivotal in consolidating the shared commitment to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The inaugural Navy-to-Navy talk with Australia was held in 2005. Since then, the two nations and the Navies have continued to grow closer at all levels and with over a decade of bilateral talks, they remain more committed than ever to strengthen and deepen this important Navy to Navy relationship.

The document underpins the broad objective of deeper mutual understanding, trust and transparency, improved goodwill and understanding of each other's concerns and future directions, and provides detailed guidance for the conduct of IN-RAN N2N talks.

It also provides flexibility for the implementation of separate agreements based on the specific outcomes of the Talks. (ANI)

