Representative Image
Representative Image

India-Australia to enhance cooperation on cyber security

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): During the India-Australia Cyber Policy Dialogue, New Delhi and Canberra agreed to further enhance practical cybersecurity policy cooperation through reciprocal expert exchanges on the information of policy development, on telecommunications, legislative developments, and engagement with the private sector, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The third round of the dialogue was held in New Delhi on Wednesday which paved way for discussion on current and emerging cybersecurity issues including emerging ICT technologies and concern over the increasing frequency and seriousness of cybersecurity incidents that have the potential to impact the national and economic security of respective countries and undermine international peace and security, the MEA's statement read.
The Indian delegation was led by Upender Singh Rawat, Joint Secretary in charge of e-Governance, Information Technology and Cyber Diplomacy at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, whereas the Australian side was represented by Ambassador for Cyber Affairs Dr. Tobias Feakin.
India and Australia affirmed commitment to ensure security and stability in cyberspace underpinned by their shared commitment to the implementation of the UNGGE reports of the 2013 and 2015 on the application of international law.
Moreover, both the nations decided to commence in-country expert exchanges noting Australia had offered to host the first interaction. The two countries further agreed to work towards the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Cyber Security Cooperation and to commence negotiations for a Framework Agreement on Cyber Cooperation.
The importance of critical technologies to national and international social and economic well-being, and security was also discussed. Noting this, both countries agreed to continue further dialogue on these issues and look forward to identifying opportunities for further collaboration on the cybersecurity of critical technologies, the MEA said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:41 IST

Decision to withdraw extradition bill taken by Hong kong govt....

Hong Kong, Sept 5 (ANI): Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier on Thursday (local time) said that the decision to withdraw the extradition bill was taken by the Hong Kong government and not Beijing, South China Morning Post reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:26 IST

Mike Pompeo declines to sign Afghan peace deal

Washington DC [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has declined to sign an agreement reached "in principle" between the US and Taliban under which Washington would withdraw about 5400 of its troops from Afghanistan, TIME Magazine has exclusively reported, citing senior U

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:07 IST

Taliban claims responsibility of car bomb attack in central Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 5 (ANI): The Taliban on Thursday claimed responsibility of a car bomb attack that targeted the office of National Directorate of Security (NDS) located in the centre of the Afghan capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:49 IST

PM Modi visits India Business Pavilion at 5th EEF in Vladivostok

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a visit to the India Business Pavilion on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Russia's Far Eastern city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:33 IST

Bomb blast targets office of National Directorate of Security in...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 5 (ANI): A massive blast here on Thursday targeted the office of National Directorate of Security located in the centre of the Afghan capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:26 IST

Brazil accuses UN human rights chief of meddling in state affairs

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], Sept 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Wednesday (local time) criticised the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet for her remarks on alleged police violence and erosion of democracy in the South American country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:17 IST

Mongolian Pres Khaltmaagiin Battulga to visit India later this month

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga here earlier today on the sidelines of the 5th East Economic Forum, touched upon varied areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:39 IST

PM Modi raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition in meet with...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the 5th East Economic Forum in Russia's Far Eastern city and discussed issues, including the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who i

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:08 IST

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to visit India in December for Indo-Japan...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 5th East Economic Forum in Russia's Far Eastern state earlier today, discussed the bilateral ties shared between India and Japan, with particular emphasis on the forthco

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:20 IST

India has never been aggressor but will not hesitate in using...

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 5 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that India has never been an aggressor in history but would not hesitate in using its strength to defend itself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:35 IST

WSC condemns abduction of Sindh Prof Inam Bhatti, demands...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has strongly condemned the abduction of renowned academician and civil society activist Professor Inam Bhatti, demanding his immediate release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:56 IST

Indian-origin Sikh MP demands Johnson's apology over 'racist'...

London [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): A British Sikh parliamentarian has become the talk of the town after he made a passionate speech attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his "derogatory" and "racist" remarks on Muslim women in the past.

Read More
iocl