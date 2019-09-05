India-Australia to enhance cooperation on cyber security

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): During the India-Australia Cyber Policy Dialogue, New Delhi and Canberra agreed to further enhance practical cybersecurity policy cooperation through reciprocal expert exchanges on the information of policy development, on telecommunications, legislative developments, and engagement with the private sector, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The third round of the dialogue was held in New Delhi on Wednesday which paved way for discussion on current and emerging cybersecurity issues including emerging ICT technologies and concern over the increasing frequency and seriousness of cybersecurity incidents that have the potential to impact the national and economic security of respective countries and undermine international peace and security, the MEA's statement read.

The Indian delegation was led by Upender Singh Rawat, Joint Secretary in charge of e-Governance, Information Technology and Cyber Diplomacy at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, whereas the Australian side was represented by Ambassador for Cyber Affairs Dr. Tobias Feakin.

India and Australia affirmed commitment to ensure security and stability in cyberspace underpinned by their shared commitment to the implementation of the UNGGE reports of the 2013 and 2015 on the application of international law.

Moreover, both the nations decided to commence in-country expert exchanges noting Australia had offered to host the first interaction. The two countries further agreed to work towards the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Cyber Security Cooperation and to commence negotiations for a Framework Agreement on Cyber Cooperation.

The importance of critical technologies to national and international social and economic well-being, and security was also discussed. Noting this, both countries agreed to continue further dialogue on these issues and look forward to identifying opportunities for further collaboration on the cybersecurity of critical technologies, the MEA said. (ANI)

