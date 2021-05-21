India back UN support for Sudanese transition: Ambassador Tirumurti

New York [US], May 21 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the UN TS Tirumurti on Thursday (local time) said that India supports the rapid operationalization of special political mission UNITAMS, as part of continued UN support for the Sudanese transition.

Addressing a UNSC briefing on UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Tirumurti said, "UNITAMS, functioning with an integrated country team, and working together with partners like the African Union, should remain committed to working closely with all components of the transitional authorities."

Tirumurti noted that Sudan is making confident and steady progress in its democratic transition. "The authorities have outlined broad parameters of the federal system in line with the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA). The expanded transitional Government has also announced its strategic vision focusing on five priority areas," he said.

On the economic front, India welcomes the reforms undertaken and hopes these will bring stability to the economy and address social issues effectively, the envoy added.

"The Sudanese authorities have also launched a cash-transfer program to shield the most vulnerable segments of the population from the impact of subsidy removal, which is a noteworthy development. The support of the international community in ensuring Sudan's peaceful and sustainable future will be crucial," Ambassador Tirumurti said.

On the security front, he said the transitional government has been swift in addressing the continuing and worrying inter-communal clashes in Darfur.

"It has also enhanced security measures including through the deployment of joint security forces. These are positive developments which reflect the broadening of governance structures and the sustained commitment of the authorities to implement the National Plan for Civilian Protection," Ambassador said.

"With respect to the drawdown of UNAMID, we take note of the high level of coordination between the Sudanese Joint Task Force and UNAMID and the commitment to facilitate the administration process. We hope that at both the central and state levels, all efforts will be made by the Sudanese authorities to make this drawdown and liquidation an example of effective collaboration between the UN and Sudan," the envoy Tirumurti added. (ANI)