India committed to clean and green energy: Union Minister Yadav at COP 27

Sharm El-Sheikh [Egypt], November 7 (ANI): India is committed to clean and green energy, said Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav on Monday on the sidelines of COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh.

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2022, Yadav said, "I would like to compliment Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2022 on the sidelines of COP 27 which brings the nations from around the world together under one roof, and seeks to create infrastructure needed to reduce emissions and protect the environment."

Union Minister Yadav spoke on the issues of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, India's steps to mainstream Sustainable Development Goals and the issue of climate finance.

"India has, in the meantime, highlighted the role of people on this planet to achieve the goals of combating climate change. India has come to COP 27 with hopes and expectations for speedy and effective implementations of enhanced commitments of the nations to make tangible differences in the lives of the most vulnerable people," he added.

The Union Environment minister said, "India is committed towards clean and green energy source and National Hydrogen Mission is a leap in that direction."



On Sunday, Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Conference of Parties (COP27) is scheduled from November 6-18, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Welcoming the delegates from all the countries to the India Pavilion, Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex climate change problem.

He said that India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence designed the India Pavilion with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. On this occasion, Yadav also felicitated the COP Young Scholars from India who worked towards Positive Climate Change solutions.

"I am confident that, throughout the duration of COP, the India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect Mother Earth," said the Union Environment Minister Yadav. (ANI)





