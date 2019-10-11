Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Comorian President Azali Assoumani in Moroni, Comoros on Friday. (Photo Source: PIB Twitter)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Comorian President Azali Assoumani in Moroni, Comoros on Friday. (Photo Source: PIB Twitter)

India, Comoros ink six agreements during Vice President Naidu's visit

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:06 IST

Moroni [Comoros], Oct 11 (ANI): Seeking to expand bilateral relations in various fields, India and Comoros on Friday signed six MoUs including one on defence cooperation.
India also told Comoros that New Delhi's constitutional decision on Jammu and Kashmir is purely an internal matter. Moroni, on the other hand, backed India's move saying "you are the inheritors of the wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi."
Other agreements signed seeks to cement cooperation in the fields of health and medicine, arts and culture and tele-education (e-Vidya Bharati) and tele-medicine (e-Arogya Bharati).
MoUs on exemption of visa for diplomatic and official passport holders for short visits and protocol on foreign office consultation were also inked.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Comorian President Azali Assoumani witnessed the signing of these MoUs.
On the second day of his tour to the African nations of Comoros and Sierra Leone, the Vice President held extensive talks with Assoumani on a host of issues of common interest to both countries and sought to deepen the bilateral relations.
During the delegation-level talks, Naidu said that the recent decision in regard to the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir is purely an internal matter of India and does not change any external border.
The Vice President said the decision was made to focus on accelerating the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pointing out that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India, he said that the decision was approved by two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha and four-fifths in the Lok Sabha.
In his remarks, Assoumani said: "On Jammu and Kashmir, we fully trust India because you are the inheritors of the wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi."
The Vice President called for enhancing defence ties in the maritime domain between India and Comoros as part of collaborative security architecture in the Indian Ocean.
Naidu also thanked the Comorian President in the fight against terrorism as well as for reforms in the UN Security Council, including its continued support to India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.
The Vice President said that India always believed in maintaining peaceful and friendly relations with all its neighbours, but said that one of its neighbours was aiding, abetting and funding terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.
In an extraordinary gesture of friendship, the Comorian President conferred the 'Order of the Green Crescent', the highest civilian honour of the island country, on the Vice President.
Naidu said he accepted the award on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.
He also announced that India will be gifting medicines and medical equipment worth USD 1 million, another USD 1 million for transport vehicles and USD 2 million for the procurement of high-speed interceptor boats and 1000 MT of rice.
The Vice President also announced a Line-of-Credit of USD 41.6 million for setting up an 18MW power plant in Moroni and a vocational training centre. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:27 IST

Five injured in Manchester stabbing incident; 1 arrested on...

Manchester [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping mall in Manchester on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:49 IST

Pakistan: NAB gets 14-day remand of Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday was granted 14-day physical remand of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:58 IST

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 11 (ANI): Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Friday was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:06 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a trip to the Middle East on Saturday, where he is likely to make attempts for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:45 IST

Explosion on Iranian oil tanker off Jeddah's coast

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Oct 11 (ANI): An oil tanker run by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) exploded in the port city of Jeddah, causing a massive fire in this part of Saudi Kingdom on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:20 IST

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Nawaz Sharif reaches NAB Judicial...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday reached the accountability court for a hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:02 IST

Xi departs for India to attend informal meet with PM Modi

Beijing [China], Oct. 11 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning left for Chennai from Beijing to attend the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram, earlier known as Mahabalipuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:46 IST

N. Korea poses one of the biggest ballistic missile threats to US: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 11 (ANI): North Korea's short and medium-range projectiles pose one of biggest ballistic missile threats to the United States, along with those from Iran and China, a Congressional report has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:41 IST

Just marry one woman: Elizabeth Warren slays at CNN talk show...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was met with loud applause at CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time) when she humorously joked about a potential faith-based argument against same-sex marriages.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:22 IST

NAB issues arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:19 IST

Xi to arrive in Mahabalipuram today

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI):Chinese President Xi Jinping is arriving in India for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram town of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:45 IST

US will impose sanctions on Turkey if it crosses its line

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): The United States will introduce sanctions against Turkey if it acts in a way that is disproportionate and inhumane, said a US State Department official.

Read More
iocl