India converted pandemic crisis into opportunity: Piyush Goyal at Dubai summit

Dubai [UAE], March 29 (ANI): Underlining that India dealt with the pandemic with ingenious methods, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the country converted a crisis into an opportunity.

Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, Goyal said, "India used this crisis smartly. It reoriented its own perspective about business, perspective about our own internal processes and infrastructure. In a way, we converted a crisis into an opportunity."

While dealing with the pandemic, the Union Minister stressed that India focused on saving lives over livelihood in the initial period. "Got our health system in place to address the problems that COVID brought with it. We suffered in the short run but looked at the long term gain that this pain would give to India, the opportunities that we would get worldwide," he said.

Goyal argued that the world recognises that India handled the COVID-19 pandemic well.

Explaining how India uses ingenious methods to tackle the pandemic, the minister said, in India, we were able to ramp up the production of our liquid medical oxygen 10x in a short period of four or five months.

"...Getting planes to move empty tanks and trains to move full tanks. A lot of ingenious activities and thinking went into fighting COVID," he said.

Speaking on the learnings from a pandemic, Goyal said the whole world today is recognising that we need to be part of resilient supply chains.

"We need to be focused also on ensuring that you are not so much dependent on somebody that it could affect your national economy and literally affect your life," he added. (ANI)