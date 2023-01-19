India emerging as a major power in fast reshaping world: Senior Egyptian editor

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India is fast emerging as one of the significant roles in the evolving global order, said Suzy El-Geneidy, the Deputy chief editor of Egypt's premier daily, Al-Ahram Al-Aribi.

In an interview with ANI, she said that the current geopolitical circumstances are drastically different from what they used to be historically when the United States and Russia would be the only powers dominating the global discourse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones in the global community who had condemned the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and urged for its peaceful cessation.

"The world is not in good shape now, unfortunately. Because of Covid-19 and then because of the war, the Russia-Ukraine war. So, I think the lesson we should learn here is that all the countries should cooperate and not have war, they should have peace. I think that we as human beings should think about other challenges. Climate Change is one of them," the Egyptian journalist said.

"There are many other things that we should work for. And I think India is playing a very good role in that. Earlier, the world was either the United States or the Soviet Union. The world is reshaping now and a lot of powers are coming up and I think one of them is India and it is very important," she added.

Suzy El- Geneidy also said that India had witnessed a rapid positive transformation in the last decade and was poised to grow even faster in times to come.



The senior Egyptian Editor is currently in New Delhi as part of the Middle East Media Delegation which is visiting India. It comes ahead of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joining India's celebration of its Republic Day as the Chief Guest on 26th January.

Experts and commentators who are visiting India have heaped praise on India for what it has achieved in recent times. Experts have also said that one must visit India to see the phenomenal developmental leaps it has taken in recent years.

Ms El- Geneidy said "It's very important to know about India. India has gone on a very good road lately, especially in the last ten years or so. There is an IT industry, there is a defence industry that we need to know more about. We need to enhance our relations in certain fields. So, this visit I guess is very important. This is not my first visit to India. This is my third visit to India. And I saw that a lot of changes have happened over these years".

"My last visit to India was in 2010, so it's been 13 years, and many changes have happened here. I think it's great, it's great," said Ms El- Geneidy.

As per a release by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, "India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilizations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times". Observers on both sides believe that the visit of the President of Egypt to India will provide a fresh impetus to the relations between the two sides.

The Senior editor from Al - Ahram newspaper said, "Egypt and India have very good ties, very strong ties. Not only in modern times but before as I have seen a lot of monuments that seem to have one or other connection with Pharos (laughs) and also in the coming years, it's going to be important as we know President (of Egypt) is going to visit India to celebrate (Republic Day of India) and India has very generously accepted Egypt as one of the countries that are being hosted in G20, which is a good gesture from India".

"We thank India for it. I think both countries are going to be benefitted from further improvement in their ties," she added. (ANI)

