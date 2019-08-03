India extends line of credit worth $170mn for water related projects in Guinea

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): India extended a line of credit worth USD 170 million for the installation of water-related projects in Guinea during President Ram Nath Kovind's last-leg of the three-nation tour to West Africa.

Kovind arrived at the Conakry Gbessia International Airport here on Thursday (local time) and was accorded a ceremonial welcome with military honour. He was received by President of Guinea Alpha Conde along with other dignitaries at the airport.

Later in the day, Kovind and Conde held delegation-level talks aimed at further deepening relations between the two countries.

The talks were extremely warm and cordial reflecting the close bilateral ties between the two countries. President Conde expressed his delight at the President's visit to Guinea and his keenness to take India-Guinea relations to the next level, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kovind also expressed satisfaction on the progress of work on the lines of credit earlier extended to Guinea, including two regional hospitals, the Ministry added.

During the meeting, Conde recalled the historical ties of Africa with India particularly the role of Mahatma Gandhi. He conveyed that India-Guinea and Africa-India relations had tremendous potential. He particularly welcomed the opening of the Indian Embassy in Guinea and recalled the initiative taken to open the Embassy of Guinea in New Delhi in 2012.

Conde also welcomed the Indian participation and partnership in a variety of fields particularly mining, agriculture, infrastructure, social housing, and tourism. He underlined that the state to state partnership and assistance should be underpinned by investments by the business community. He also pointed towards the importance given to renewable energy.

During Kovind's visit, India and Guinea signed three Memoranda of Understandings, including cooperation in the field of medicine and homoeopathy, renewable energy, and for participation in the e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharat (e-VBAB) Network Project.

Conde underlined the presidential initiative in agribusiness where he invited Indian businesses to invest further. He recalled that the Smart Africa Conference next year will be held in Guinea and invited the Indian companies particularly ITs to participate actively.

Kovind thanked his counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality. He also appreciated the President for steering the country during the Ebola crisis and providing stable democracy in his country. He also appreciated Conde for his role in chairing the African Union in 2017, the Ministry said.

Kovind also recalled Conde's successful visit to India in 2015 for the India-Africa Summit Forum III and the meeting that took place between the two sides on several occasions. He also referred to the visit of the Prime Minister of Guinea, Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, to India in March earlier this year for the Exim Bank-CII Business Conclave.

Kovind also reassured Conde that Indian companies remain interested in investing in Guinea.

Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Conde particularly highlighted that the contribution of Guinea to peacekeeping in Africa in the context of Mali since terrorist incidents could potentially spill over into Guinea also. He further underlined the importance of security cooperation in the two countries and sought India's assistance in this context.

Kovind thanked Conde for his support to the Indian community in Guinea and referred to them as a 'living bridge' between India and Guinea. Conde appreciated the role and contribution of the Indian community in Guinea towards their economic development.

Conde also expressed its support for India's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to reformed multilateralism and for comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council during the bilateral.

This was Kovind's first visit as an Indian President to the West African nation.

The Indian President is on a week-long official tour to the three countries of West Africa, namely Benin, Gambia, and Guinea. (ANI)

