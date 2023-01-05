India, France discuss Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan situation during annual strategic dialogue

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): India and France on Thursday held the 36th Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi and discussed a number of regional and global issues including the security situation pertaining to Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.

Leading the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with visiting French delegation, led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron. The 36th edition of the annual strategic dialogue saw discussions on wide-ranging issues, including counterterrorism, cyber security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"India and France held discussions on a variety of issues, including the current global security situation in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, regional security in the context of Afghanistan, counterterrorism, cyber security, defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and besides other issues of mutual concern," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press briefing.

During the Strategic Dialogue, Bonne held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart NSA Doval that covered all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership.

"The agenda covered all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership: defence and security cooperation; major international and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific; counter-terrorism cooperation; cyber-security; space; civil nuclear energy," the French government said in a statement.



"On each topic, the two sides agreed to raise the level of ambition of our cooperation even further with the goal of accelerating efforts towards strategic autonomy," the statement added. It added that the first bilateral visit of the year aimed to pave the way for an ambitious expansion of the Indo-French strategic partnership as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.

During his visit, Bonne also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Bonne stressed France's full support for India's G20 presidency and conveyed President Macron's message that Indo-French cooperation would be key to tackling global challenges in 2023.

In this respect, Bonne also praised the excellent cooperation with India at the United Nations Security Council over the past two years, and reiterated France's support for a permanent UNSC seat for India.

In Delhi, Bonne exchanged views on current issues of mutual interest with minister Jaishankar. "Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France. Useful exchange of views on current issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar tweeted.

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said Bonne and NSA Doval agreed to deepen strategic partnership in areas including defence to counter-terrorism, civilian nuclear energy, space and cybersecurity.

"At the 36th Strategic Dialogue, Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Emmanuel Macron and NSA Ajit Doval agreed to deepen our strategic partnership in all areas: from defence to counter-terrorism, civilian nuclear energy, space and cybersecurity," the French envoy in India said in a tweet.

France and India established a strategic partnership in 1998, which has since grown continuously in scope and depth, based on exceptional mutual trust, shared democratic values, and a joint vision for a multipolar, rules-based world order. (ANI)

