India fully committed to timely completion of oil refinery project in Mongolia: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the oil refinery project in Mongolia is a symbol of a strong strategic partnership between the two countries, adding that India is fully committed to the timely completion of the project.

A Parliamentary Delegation from Mongolia led by Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia, called on President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Speaking about the developmental projects undertaken by India in Mongolia, the President was happy to note the progress on the Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia. He said that this project is a symbol of India-Mongolia strong cooperation and the strategic partnership. India is fully committed to its timely completion as it would greatly enhance Mongolia's energy security, he added.



Welcoming the delegation to India, the President said that India and Mongolia share civilisational, historical, spiritual and cultural ties. "The common values and ideals of democracy and freedom strengthen our bonds. As Mongolia's 'third neighbour' and 'spiritual neighbour', India looks forward to continued cooperation to further deepen its strategic partnership with Mongolia," MEA said in a release.

He expressed confidence that this visit would add to the vibrancy of our bilateral relationship.

The President said that Buddhism is a special connection between India and Mongolia. He noted that India's National Mission for Manuscripts has undertaken printing of Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts. He also noted that India is extending assistance for digitization of Buddhist manuscripts at Gandan Monastery.

Speaking about the global issue of climate change, the President said that impact of climate change would be particularly higher on developing countries such as ours. It is imperative that we work together to address this common challenge. He was happy to note that Mongolia has decided to join International Solar Alliance.

Pointing to the cooperation between India and Mongolia in facing challenges of Covid-19, the President said that we appreciate the timely and valuable support given to us in the second wave by the Government of Mongolia. He also expressed happiness that India could support Mongolia through the supply of vaccines and medicines. (ANI)

