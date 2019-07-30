Mozambique Minister of Interior Basilio Monteiro with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in Maputo.
India gifts 44 SUVs to Mozambique

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:05 IST

Maputo [Mozambique], July 30 (ANI): As a token of friendship, India on Tuesday gifted 44 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to Mozambican Ministry of Interior.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Mozambique on a three-day visit, handed over these vehicles on India's behalf. These SUVs will be used by Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Agency.
"On behalf of Govt of India, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh Ji gifted 44 SUVs to the Minister of Interior, Mr. Jaime Basilio Monteiro. During the handing over ceremony, Minister of Interior expressed gratitude towards India's grant assistance to SERNIC, Mozambique," tweeted Indian Embassy in Mozambique.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Mozambique, which is cemented by robust development partnership and a large presence of the Indian diaspora.
New Delhi and Maputo on Tuesday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) including an agreement on sharing white shipping information and another on co-operation in the field of hydrography.
"The signing of the two MoUs will further strengthen the ongoing Indo-Mozambican Defence co-operation," an official press release stated. (ANI)

