India hands over 10,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines to Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Oct 09 (ANI): India has handed over 10,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines to Myanmar in an effort to help the Naypyitaw in its fight against the Rabies disease.

In a handing over ceremony held in Yangon on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief of Mission Sumit Seth handed over the vials of Anti-Rabies Vaccines to Myanmar's Director General of Department of Medical Research [DG(DMS)] Zaw Than Htun, Indian Embassy in Myanmar">Indian Embassy in Myanmar, said in a statement.

"The aim of this goodwill donation was to provide support to the Government of Myanmar for its fight against Rabies and to showcase the strength of India's pharmaceutical industry in manufacturing high-quality vaccines at a highly competitive price," the statement read.

The Director-General thanked New Delhi for its initiative and recalled the growing bilateral health cooperation between the two countries.

The other dignitaries present at the handing over ceremony were two Deputy Director Generals and other senior officers of the different departments of the Ministry of Health and Sports and officers from the Embassy of India, Yangon. (ANI)

